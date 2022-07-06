10 Great Early Amazon Prime Day Music Gear Deals

Amazon is coming in hot with its deals this month.

Anywhere from video games to groceries, they are helping everyone save a little money. But more specific to the music world, American Songwriter is here to tell you about the best deals on music equipment. Keep reading for 10 of the best deals on Amazon right now for music equipment. Check it out below.

This 20-foot guitar cable will plug into any electric instrument, whether electric guitar, bass guitar, or electric mandolin. The length of the cable stands at 20 feet and will allow you to move along the stage with ease. You can save $22 on this cable, which now sells for $14.99.

List Price: $36.99

Deal Price: $14.99

These DJ lights by U ‘King can bring fun to any party. The lights are sound activated so will move with the music, bopping around from five different colors. They can change from red yellow, green, blue, cyan, and shades in between with more than 100 patterns and 300 graphics. The lights also come with DMX control, so if you really know what you’re doing you can set up to where you can create your own light show. Now, they go for $157, which saves you around $30.

List price: $184.89

Deal price: $157.23

Save $40 on this USB Audio Interface. It was $120 and now is $80. This interface will allow you the most flexibility for your home studio. It will allow you to record multiple instruments at the same time, such as having a microphone, guitar, and headphones in all at once. Its XLR cable input allows you to get creative with your recording and live setup. The interface supports software like Ableton Live, ProTools, FL Studio, and Logic Pro.

List price: $119.99

Deal price: $79.99

Bring your musical instruments to the aesthetics of your home with this guitar wall mount. Save 58% off on this pack of two guitar mounts when you order now. They can hold anything from an electric guitar to a mandolin as long as it does not surpass 11 pounds.

List Price: $39.99

Deal Price: $16.99

Buy these favorite guitar picks in bulk while saving the big bucks. These reliable guitar picks are now $20 for a pack of 72, making sure you won’t run out for a while.

List Price: $34.63

Deal Price: $19.60

This pedal comes with an affordable listing price and a great deal. The pedal is listed for $43 but with the purchase of this pedal, you can also get a 10% discount on another JOYO Pedal. The reverb pedal comes with three knobs—the decay, mix, and tone knobs—which allow you the best for your adjustment. It also comes with three reverb settings: Studio, Church, and Plate. Jump on this deal now while it lasts.

Amazon is offering 20% off of these JBL headphones. They may be small but they are mighty as they give you the signature JBL bass boost. The battery life on these wireless headphones will make sure you are kept with reliability. They offer 30 hours of playback at one time with six hours in the buds and 24 hours in the case. Get these Amazon Choice headphones now.

List Price: $99.95

Deal Price: $79.95

These prized earbuds are now $30 off. They are great for listening to music while hanging out and on the go. each bud has a five-hour life span but takes 15 minutes to charge. Get the clarity of a Bose speaker in an earbud with these Amazon Choice headphones.

List Price: $179.00

Deal Price: $149.99

Amplify your party with these wireless microphones. They offer 200 feet coverage allowing you to take your singing on the go. These wireless microphones and their receiver are great for karaoke, weddings, Dj gigs, and church. Save nearly $50 when you buy them now.

List Price: $139.99

Deal Price: $93.49

If you are on a budget and are unsure if you want to fully get into guitar, then this setup is for you. This electric guitar starter pack comes with an amplifier, bag, digital tuner, capo, strap, extra string, cable, and picks. All of this for $170, which means you save $60. Get this deal now to test out your guitar skills.

List Price: $229.99

Deal Price: $169.99