There’s something special about a stage when two people who have a deep chemistry are controlling it and for newly-wed duo Kait and Tom Kunzman, they know this feeling better than anyone. Known primarily as 18th & Addison, the duo has created a plethora of songs that they can call their own, using their unique sound that is rooted in pop-rock and punk. Their newest release, ‘Old Blues/Modern Love,’ is a four-track EP that highlights their sound along with a lyrically honest content.

Songs like “Drag” and “Leeches” have a harder-hitting sound while “Minutes Like Fireflies” have a simple acoustic picking and loving lyrics that can be related to their own relationship. This made it a particularly special song for the newlyweds. “Minutes Like Fireflies” is a really special song for us. 2019 was a crazy year with 18th & Addison life, finally moving in together and getting married so it only felt right to make it the next single.” The Kunzman’s decided to tie the song in with video from their wedding day, which is probably the biggest day in any couple’s life, including Kait and Tom.

“Our wedding day was THE best day of our lives and of course we wanted our memories from it documented but we never anticipated a music video or it conveying the songs meaning/purpose so clearly” says Kait. “After speaking with our incredible team, they suggested we do something like this and we all decided what a better way to merge our love for each other music by making our wedding video our music video. We’re not extremely private about our relationship but this is the time we’ve let people into our lives this much so we’re extremely excited for everyone to see it.”

While 2019 was a monumental year for the Kunzman’s and probably cannot be replicated, 2020 will also be a fun, but busy year. They’ve hit the ground running, already playing almost ten dates with Forever Starts Today, making stops throughout Texas, Colorado, and California.

To see a complete list of dates, visit them on 18thandaddison.com or follow them on social media @18thAddison. 'Old Blues/Modern Love' is available on streaming sites everywhere today!