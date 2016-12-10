

Paul McCartney’s multiple Grammy award winning archive series is set to continue on with the re-release of his 1989 album Flowers In The Dirt. The album saw McCartney collaborate with several of his contemporaries, including longtime friend George Martin, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and singer-songwriter Elvis Costello, with whom McCartney co-wrote nearly one third of the album.

The deluxe edition of the release will feature a 32-page notebook of McCartney’s handwritten lyrics and notes, a 112 page book telling the story of the album from start to finish, including interviews with McCartney, Costello and other key collaborators, and a catalogue of Linda McCartney’s 1989 Flowers In The Dirt photo exhibition. It also features a DVD that includes all of the music videos for the album, the 1989 making-of documentary Put It There, and three new short films with unseen archive material.

Flowers In The Dirt is set to be released March 24 via MPL/Capitol/UMe. See a full track listing of all versions below.

Full Format Information/Tracklisting:

SPECIAL EDITION (3CD/1DVD)

DISC 1:

1. My Brave Face (2017 Remaster)

2. Rough Ride (2017 Remaster)

3. You Want Her Too (2017 Remaster)

4. Distractions (2017 Remaster)

5. We Got Married (2017 Remaster)

6. Put It There (2017 Remaster)

7. Figure Of Eight (2017 Remaster)

8. This One (2017 Remaster)

9. Don’t Be Careless Love (2017 Remaster)

10. That Day Is Done (2017 Remaster)

11. How Many People (2017 Remaster)

12. Motor Of Love (2017 Remaster)

13. Où Est Le Soleil? (2017 Remaster)

DISC 2:

1. The Lovers That Never Were (Original Demo)

2. Tommy’s Coming Home (Original Demo)

3. Twenty Fine Fingers (Original Demo)

4. So Like Candy (Original Demo)

5. You Want Her Too (Original Demo)

6. That Day Is Done (Original Demo)

7. Don’t Be Careless Love (Original Demo)

8. My Brave Face (Original Demo)

9. Playboy To A Man (Original Demo)

DISC 3:

1. The Lovers That Never Were (1988 Demo)

2. Tommy’s Coming Home (1988 Demo)

3. Twenty Fine Fingers (1988 Demo)

4. So Like Candy (1988 Demo)

5. You Want Her Too (1988 Demo)

6. That Day Is Done (1988 Demo)

7. Don’t Be Careless Love (1988 Demo)

8. My Brave Face (1988 Demo)

9. Playboy To A Man (1988 Demo)

DVD

Music Videos:

1. My Brave Face

2. My Brave Face (Version 2)

3. This One (Version 1)

4. This One (Version 2)

5. Figure Of Eight

6. Party Party

7. Où Est Le Soleil?

8. Put It There

9. Distractions

10. We Got Married

Creating Flowers in the Dirt:

1. Paul And Elvis

2. Buds In The Studio

3. The Making Of ‘This One’

(The Dean Chamberlain One)

Put it There:

1. Put It There Documentary

DOWNLOAD ONLY:

Original B-sides, remixes and single edits:

1. Back On My Feet

2. Flying To My Home

3. The First Stone

4. Good Sign

5. This One (Club Lovejoys Mix)

6. Figure Of Eight (12” Bob Clearmountain Mix)

7. Loveliest Thing

8. Où Est Le Soleil? (12” Mix)

9. Où Est Le Soleil? (Tub Dub Mix)

10. Où Est Le Soleil? (7” Mix)

11. Où Est Le Soleil? (Instrumental)

12. Party Party (Original Mix)

13. Party Party (Club Mix)

Cassette demos:

1. I Don’t Want To Confess

2. Shallow Grave

3. Mistress And Maid

SPECIAL EDITION (2CD)

VINYL (2LP)

