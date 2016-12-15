Richmond artist Natalie Prass took to Facebook yesterday to share “Everybody’s Having Fun (It’s Christmas Time),” a new holiday tune she wrote with Nashville musician Kyle Ryan. She also shared an accompanying video, in which she shows off some killer dance moves in an empty parking lot. With the video, she writes:

“This holiday season is, for many of us, a confusing and frustrating one. This Christmas video is a statement on all of that. To try your hardest to be a self contained vessel of joy. To fight against what seems like a decaying wasteland of the world around you. That may seem dramatic, but I know that I’ve had to personally ‘force’ myself into the holiday spirit this year. I’m sure many others can relate. With that being said, I’m hoping this video makes you want to dance and feel free to be who you are – no matter how alone you feel or how different you are than your family or community. There’s a place in this country for everyone. Lets keep physically moving forward together with our stylish glasses on or off. Happiest Holidays and peace to you and yours.”

All proceeds from the track, as well as any additional donations, benefit SPARC, Richmond, Virginia’s School of the Performing Arts.

Purchase the track here and watch the video below.

