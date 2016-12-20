Nashville songwriter and poet Tristen just released “In Winter Blues,” a new holiday song. The sad, thoughtful tune also boasts Erin Rae McKaskle on backing vocals and Jim Hoke on pedal steel.

Proceeds from the song will benefit International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid, relief and development nongovernmental organization currently doing extensive work for Syrian refugees. IRC was founded by Albert Einstein in 1933.

Tristen also announced that she’ll join fellow Nashville artist Vanessa Carlton for a string of 2017 tour dates. Those shows kick off in Indianapolis on February 22.

Purchase “In Winter Blues” here. Check out Tristen’s 2017 tour dates below.

22-Feb – Indianapolis, IN – Schrott Center for the Performing Arts

23-Feb – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

24-Feb – Chicago, IL – City Winery

25-Feb – Evanston, IL – SPACE

26-Feb – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

28-Feb – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

2-Mar – Stratford, ON – Masonic Hall

3-Mar – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall

4-Mar – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

6-Mar – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

7-Mar – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall

9-Mar – Bay Shore, NY – YMCA Boulton Ctr. For The Perf. Arts

10-Mar – New York, NY – City Winery

11-Mar – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

12-Mar – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan

16-Mar – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

17-Mar – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

18-Mar – Atlanta, GA – City Winery

19-Mar – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

21-Mar – Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay

23-Mar – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

24-Mar – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

25-Mar – Austin, TX – The Parish Room