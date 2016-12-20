Nashville songwriter and poet Tristen just released “In Winter Blues,” a new holiday song. The sad, thoughtful tune also boasts Erin Rae McKaskle on backing vocals and Jim Hoke on pedal steel.
Proceeds from the song will benefit International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid, relief and development nongovernmental organization currently doing extensive work for Syrian refugees. IRC was founded by Albert Einstein in 1933.
Tristen also announced that she’ll join fellow Nashville artist Vanessa Carlton for a string of 2017 tour dates. Those shows kick off in Indianapolis on February 22.
Purchase “In Winter Blues” here. Check out Tristen’s 2017 tour dates below.
22-Feb – Indianapolis, IN – Schrott Center for the Performing Arts
23-Feb – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
24-Feb – Chicago, IL – City Winery
25-Feb – Evanston, IL – SPACE
26-Feb – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
28-Feb – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe
2-Mar – Stratford, ON – Masonic Hall
3-Mar – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall
4-Mar – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
6-Mar – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
7-Mar – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall
9-Mar – Bay Shore, NY – YMCA Boulton Ctr. For The Perf. Arts
10-Mar – New York, NY – City Winery
11-Mar – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
12-Mar – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan
16-Mar – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
17-Mar – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
18-Mar – Atlanta, GA – City Winery
19-Mar – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley
21-Mar – Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay
23-Mar – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
24-Mar – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
25-Mar – Austin, TX – The Parish Room