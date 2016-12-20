Over the past two decades, songwriters Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis have hosted a “Holiday Shindig” in their home city of Austin, TX. Each year, the pair recruits special guests to perform holiday music and share stories. This year’s special guest was Lee Ann Womack, who joined Robison and Willis a few days ago.

Last year the Shindig featured Rodney Crowell, who regaled the group with an original Christmas song, “Christmas Makes Me Sad.” He, Robison and Willis wrote that one together, and shared the stage at the Shindig for its debut performance.

After his performance, Crowell sat down with Willis and Robison to share a few memories, including one about a John Lennon suit that he owns.

You can watch both the performance of “Christmas Makes Me Sad” and the pair’s conversation with Crowell below. To see more performances from last year’s Shindig, visit Robison’s site the Next Waltz.