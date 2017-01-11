The official 2017 lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival has been announced, with U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper leading the bill. This year’s lineup takes somewhat of a new direction, focusing more heavily on hip-hop, pop and indie rock artists than it has in the past.
Other artists performing include Lorde, Cage the Elephant, The Head and The Heart, Tove Lo, Umphrey’s McGee, Tegan & Sara, Cold War Kids, Car Seat Headreast, Margo Price, Mandolin Orange, Lucy Dacus, Luke Combs and White Reaper, among others. Additional artists are expected to be announced over the next few months.
The 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place June 8-11, 2017 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN. See a full lineup below.
Full lineup:
U2
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Weeknd
Chance the Rapper
Major Lazer
Flume
The xx
Lorde
Travis Scott
Cage the Elephant
Marshmello
The Head and The Heart
Big Gigantic
Glass Animals
Future Islands
Tory Lanez
Tove Lo
Yellow Claw
Umphrey’s McGee
Portugal. The Man
Crystal Castles
Milky Chance
Tegan & Sara
Cold War Kids
Kaleo
SuperJam
Russ
Jon Bellion
Royal Blood
The Strumbellas
Car Seat Headrest
Michael Kiwanuka
Gallant
D.R.A.M.
Louis the Child
Borgore
Dua Lipa
Nghtmre
Getter
Snails
James Vincent McMorrow
Joseph
Illenium
Flatbush Zombies
Aminé
Claude VonStroke
Francis & The Lights
Margo Price
BadBadNotGood
The Front Bottoms
G Jones
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Greensky Bluegrass
Cam
Bad Suns
Coin
Mandolin Orange
Eden
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Ookay
Herobust
Kevin Morby
Goldfish
Noname
Leon
Bluegrass SuperJam
Albin Lee Meldau
San Holo
Rezz
Angélique Kidjo
Haywyre
Deap Vally
Hippo Campus
Luke Combs
Vanic
Unlike Pluto
Kaiydo
Ten Fé
Nightly
The Orwells
Stick Figure
Mondo Cozmo
Barclay Crenshaw
Goody Grace
July Talk
Khruangbin
Lucy Dacus
Klangstof
Kevin Abstract
Turkuaz
The Lemon Twigs
Wilderado
Twin Limb
Big Jesus
Twiddle
White Reaper
River Whyless
Alexandra Savior
Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
Innanet James
Ganja White Night
Welles
Aaron Lee Tasjan