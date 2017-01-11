The official 2017 lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival has been announced, with U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper leading the bill. This year’s lineup takes somewhat of a new direction, focusing more heavily on hip-hop, pop and indie rock artists than it has in the past.

Other artists performing include Lorde, Cage the Elephant, The Head and The Heart, Tove Lo, Umphrey’s McGee, Tegan & Sara, Cold War Kids, Car Seat Headreast, Margo Price, Mandolin Orange, Lucy Dacus, Luke Combs and White Reaper, among others. Additional artists are expected to be announced over the next few months.

The 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place June 8-11, 2017 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN. See a full lineup below.

Full lineup:

U2

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Weeknd

Chance the Rapper

Major Lazer

Flume

The xx

Lorde

Travis Scott

Cage the Elephant

Marshmello

The Head and The Heart

Big Gigantic

Glass Animals

Future Islands

Tory Lanez

Tove Lo

Yellow Claw

Umphrey’s McGee

Portugal. The Man

Crystal Castles

Milky Chance

Tegan & Sara

Cold War Kids

Kaleo

SuperJam

Russ

Jon Bellion

Royal Blood

The Strumbellas

Car Seat Headrest

Michael Kiwanuka

Gallant

D.R.A.M.

Louis the Child

Borgore

Dua Lipa

Nghtmre

Getter

Snails

James Vincent McMorrow

Joseph

Illenium

Flatbush Zombies

Aminé

Claude VonStroke

Francis & The Lights

Margo Price

BadBadNotGood

The Front Bottoms

G Jones

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Greensky Bluegrass

Cam

Bad Suns

Coin

Mandolin Orange

Eden

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Ookay

Herobust

Kevin Morby

Goldfish

Noname

Leon

Bluegrass SuperJam

Albin Lee Meldau

San Holo

Rezz

Angélique Kidjo

Haywyre

Deap Vally

Hippo Campus

Luke Combs

Vanic

Unlike Pluto

Kaiydo

Ten Fé

Nightly

The Orwells

Stick Figure

Mondo Cozmo

Barclay Crenshaw

Goody Grace

July Talk

Khruangbin

Lucy Dacus

Klangstof

Kevin Abstract

Turkuaz

The Lemon Twigs

Wilderado

Twin Limb

Big Jesus

Twiddle

White Reaper

River Whyless

Alexandra Savior

Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real

Innanet James

Ganja White Night

Welles

Aaron Lee Tasjan