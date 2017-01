Nashville’s very own Cordovas joined a stellar lineup of up-and-coming artists for an electric performance at the final Discover concert of 2016 at East Nashville venue the Family Wash. Presented in conjunction with ReverbNation CONNECT, the December Discover concert also featured Spirko, Brian Wright, Becca Mancari and Chip Greene.

Watch Cordovas perform below. Keep an eye out for information about upcoming DISCOVER Series events.