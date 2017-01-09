

Fender is set to debut a new line of electric guitars and basses at this year’s winter NAMM. The American Professional series, which puts a modern spin on the company’s classic sound and feel with a new neck profile and pickups, includes 16 updated versions of some of Fender’s most celebrated models.

Each of the new models comes in 11 colors, including three new colors: Sonic Gray, Antique Olive and Mystic Seafoam. Prices range from $1,399 to $1,599.

Find a full description of each available style and watch a video of Marlon Williams demoing the American Professional Telecaster below.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL STRATOCASTER® & STRATOCASTER® LEFT-HAND

The new American Professional Stratocaster and the American Professional Stratocaster Left-Hand are the latest evolution of the world’s most-loved electric guitar, that boasts a host of new features aimed at professional players. Developed by pickup master Tim Shaw, the new V-Mod single-coil pickups are voiced specifically for each position, mixing alnico magnet types to produce powerful, nuanced tones. Other key features include: a treble-bleed circuit that is tailored specifically for the guitar’s voice and a new modern “Deep C” shaped neck profile with narrow-tall frets that make it easy for players to bend strings. The American Professional Stratocaster right-hand model is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Black, Sienna Sunburst, Sonic Gray, Antique Olive and Olympic White. The Left-Hand model is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White and Black. Pricing for the new American Professional Stratocaster is $1,399.99-$1,499.99, and the American Professional Stratocaster Left-Hand is $1,399.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL STRATOCASTER® HH SHAWBUCKER™

The American Professional Stratocaster HH ShawBucker isn’t simply a reimagining of the classic design; it’s the authentic original model, evolved for today’s players. The pair of warm, rich-sounding ShawBucker humbucking pickups are voiced specifically for each position, producing powerful, nuanced tones. Other key features include: a treble-bleed circuit, that is tailored specifically for the guitar’s voice and a new modern “Deep C”-shaped neck profile with narrow-tall frets that make it easy for players to bend strings. The American Professional Stratocaster HH ShawBucker model is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Black, Sonic Gray and Antique Olive. Pricing for the new American Professional Stratocaster HH ShawBucker is $1,399.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL STRATOCASTER® HSS SHAWBUCKER™

The best of yesterday and today, the American Professional Stratocaster HSS ShawBucker is one of the latest forms of electric inspiration from Fender. The fat-sounding ShawBucker humbucking bridge pickup is joined by Tim Shaw’s latest vintage-informed design—the V-Mod single-coil pickups. Other new features include: a treble-bleed circuit that is tailored specifically for the guitar’s voice and a modern “Deep C” shaped neck profile with narrow-tall frets that make it easy to bend strings. The American Professional Stratocaster HSS ShawBucker is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Black, Sienna Sunburst, Sonic Gray, Antique Olive and Olympic White. Pricing for the new American Professional Stratocaster HSS ShawBucker $1,399.99-$1,499.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL TELECASTER® & TELECASTER® LEFT-HAND

The American Professional Telecaster & American Professional Telecaster Left-Hand encompasses everything artists need to play their best. Developed by legendary pickup master Tim Shaw, the new V-Mod single-coil pickups are voiced specifically for each position, mixing alnico magnet types to produce powerful and nuanced tones. Other key features include: the newly redesigned Telecaster bridge that sports three compensated brass barrel saddles, a treble-bleed circuit that is tailored specifically for the guitar’s voice, and a new modern “Deep C” shaped neck profile. The American Professional Telecaster is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Natural, Crimson Red Transparent, Sonic Gray, 2-Color Sunburst, Butterscotch Blonde and Mystic Seafoam. The Left-Hand model is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Black and Butterscotch Blonde. Pricing for the new American Professional Telecaster and American Professional Telecaster Left-Hand is $1,399.99-$1,499.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL TELECASTER® DELUXE SHAWBUCKER™

Today’s version of the American Professional Telecaster Deluxe ShawBucker, brings modern, player-oriented features to the stage and studio. The pair of warm, rich-sounding ShawBucker humbucking pickups are voiced specifically for each position, producing powerful, nuanced tones. Other key features include: a new modern “Deep C” shaped neck profile, a treble-bleed circuit that is tailored specifically for the guitar’s voice, and narrow-tall frets that make it easy to bend strings. The American Professional Telecaster Deluxe ShawBucker is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Sonic Gray, Black and Natural. Pricing for the new American Professional Telecaster Deluxe ShawBucker is $1,399.99-$1,499.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL JAGUAR®

The American Professional Jaguar has been updated with modern features and materials, “hot-rodding” it for today’s professional players. The brand-new V-Mod Jaguar pickups expand the guitar’s sonic palette with hot, vintage-informed tone. The improved tremolo and bridge incorporate a screw-in arm and brass Mustang saddles that stabilize the strings, while adding a touch of sonic zip to the player’s tone. Other new features include: the modern “Deep C” shaped neck profile, a treble-bleed circuit that is tailored specifically for the guitar’s voice, and narrow-tall frets. The American Professional Jaguar is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Sonic Gray and Antique Olive. Pricing for the new American Professional Jaguar is $1,499.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL JAZZMASTER®

An elegant model with flexible electronics and a rich voice, the American Professional Jazzmaster lends its unique sound to any player’s vision. Fender’s new V-Mod Jazzmaster pickups kick out hot, vintage-inspired tone with plenty of punch and definition. The improved tremolo and bridge incorporate a screw-in arm and brass Mustang saddles that stabilize the strings, while adding a touch of sonic zip to the player’s tone. Other new features include: a treble-bleed circuit that is tailored specifically for the guitar’s voice, modern “Deep C”shaped neck profile and narrow-tall frets. The American Professional Jazzmaster is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Sonic Gray and Mystic Seafoam. Pricing for the new American Professional Jazzmaster is $1,499.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL JAZZ BASS® & JAZZ BASS® LEFT-HAND

The American Professional Jazz Bass and the American Professional Jazz Bass Left-Hand combine modern features and materials with Fender’s craftsmanship and expertise to produce a contemporary bass. Developed by pickup master Michael Bump, the brand new V-Mod single-coil Jazz Bass pickups use a carefully selected blend of alnico magnet types. The redesigned tuning machines use a fluted shaft, creating optimum break angle over the nut, while keeping the string windings tight for increased sustain and enhanced tuning stability. Other new features include: a slim modern “C” shaped neck profile, narrow-tall frets, and Posiflex™ graphite support rods that run the length of the neck. The American Professional Jazz Bass is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Sonic Gray and Black. The Left-Hand model is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Sonic Gray and Black. Pricing for the new American Professional Jazz Bass and the American Professional Jazz Bass Left-Hand is $1,499.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL JAZZ BASS® FRETLESS

The American Professional Jazz Bass Fretless combines modern features and materials with Fender’s craftsmanship and expertise to produce a contemporary bass. Developed by pickup master Michael Bump, the brand new V-Mod single-coil Jazz Bass pickups use a carefully selected blend of alnico magnet types for balanced tone. Other features include: the slim modern “C” shaped neck profile, and Posiflex™ graphite support rods that run the length of the neck. It also includes redesigned tuning machines that use a fluted shaft, creating the optimum break angle over the nut, while keeping the string windings tight for increased sustain. The American Professional Jazz Bass Fretless is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Black and Sonic Gray. Pricing for the new American Professional Jazz Bass Fretless is $1,499.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL JAZZ BASS® V

The American Professional Jazz Bass V combines modern features and materials with Fender’s craftsmanship and expertise to produce a truly contemporary bass. Developed by pickup master Michael Bump, the brand new V-Mod single-coil Jazz Bass pickups use a carefully selected blend of alnico magnet types for balanced tone. The redesigned tuning machines use a fluted shaft, creating the optimum break angle over the nut while keeping the string windings tight for increased sustain. Other features include: a slim modern “C” shaped neck profile, narrow-tall frets, and Posiflex™ graphite support rods that run the length of the neck. The American Professional Jazz Bass V is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Black and Sonic Gray. Pricing for the new American Professional Jazz Bass V is $1,599.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL PRECISION BASS® & PRECISION BASS® LEFT-HAND

As music evolves our instruments change in lockstep – the end result is today’s version of the American Professional Precision Bass and the American Professional Left-Hand. Developed by longtime bass pickup master Michael Bump, the brand new V-Mod split-coil Precision Bass pickup uses a carefully selected blend of alnico magnet types for balanced tone. Other features include: the “golden” ’63 P Bass neck profile, narrow-tall frets, Posiflex™ graphite support rods that run the length of the neck, and redesigned tuning machines that use a fluted shaft. The American Professional Precision Bass is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Black and Antique Olive. The Precision Bass Left-Hand model is offered in 3-Colored Sunburst, Olympic White and Black. Pricing for the new American Professional Precision Bass is $1,499.99, and the American Professional Left-Hand is $1,449.99.

AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL PRECISION BASS® V

The American Professional Precision Bass V combines the best of the past with modern materials and updated features to create a bass that’s ideal for professional players. Developed by longtime bass pickup master Michael Bump, the brand new V-Mod split-coil Precision Bass pickup uses a carefully selected blend of alnico magnet types for balanced tone. Other features include: the “golden” ’63 P Bass neck profile, Posiflex™ graphite support rods that run the length of the neck, and redesigned tuning machines that use a fluted shaft. The American Professional Precision Bass V is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Black and Antique Olive. Pricing for the new American Professional Precision Bass V is $1,549.99.