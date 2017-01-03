March/April 2017 "High Five" Contest: 5 Favorite Break-Up Songs Of All Time

Contact Information

Name * First

Last Name * Last

Email *

Address * Address

City *

State / Province

Postal *

Country *

Birthdate *

Which of these best represent you? * An aspiring songwriter A part-time songwriter A full-time songwriter A lover of music news A consistent reader of American Songwriter's Print Magazine A musician newly aware of American Songwriter

Contest Entry Form Tell us your five favorite break-up songs of all time. You may submit as many entries as you like for each bi-monthly contest. Entries do not need to be listed in any particular order.

Break-Up Song Entry #1 *

Break-Up Song Entry #2 *

Break-Up Song Entry #3 *

Break-Up Song Entry #4 *

Break-Up Song Entry #5 *

Terms and Conditions * I have read and agree with the Contest Terms & Conditions.