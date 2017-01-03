This beautiful model is limited to only 70 instruments. John Prine played a 1960’s D-28 his whole life, and he wanted his signature model to replicate his coveted Martin guitar. The D-28 John Prine is crafted with an Engelmann spruce top and gorgeous Madagascar rosewood back and sides. The Madagascar rosewood headplate is inlaid with pearl angel wings, a nod to Prine’s masterpiece and most commonly covered song “Angel from Montgomery”. The top bears an antique toner finish for a warm, aged appearance. This model also features antique white binding, bone nut and saddle, an ebony bridge, and an ebony fingerboard inlaid with abalone pearl snowflakes and a very unique case made of a cream tweed exterior and bright red interior.
List Price: $5,999.00
Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 favorite break-up songs of all time” and you’ll be entered to win a John Prine D-28 Guitar.
Selected entries will be printed in our March/April 2017 issue.
Deadline: January 31, 2017 at 11:59pm CST.