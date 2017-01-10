A couple weeks out from the release date of Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Japandroids have shared new Near track “No Known Drink or Drug.” The third album from the Canadian duo will be available on vinyl January 24 and in all other forms on January 27

Near is the first release from Japandroids since their acclaimed 2012 sophomore album Celebration Rock. The band shared a first tune from the album — its title track — in late 2016.

The duo will kick off a headlining tour in February in support of the album’s release.

See the album’s track list, listen to “No Known Drink or Drug” and check out Japandroids’ tour dates below.

Near to the Wild Heart of Life tack list:

01 Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

02 North East South West

03 True Love And A Free Life Of Free Will

04 I’m Sorry (For Not Finding You Sooner)

05 Arc Of Bar

06 Midnight To Morning

07 No Known Drink Or Drug

08 In A Body Like A Grave

Japandroids tour dates:

2/13 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre*

2/14 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue**

2/15 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre*

2/17 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Theatre* SOLD OUT

2/18 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Theatre*

2/20 – Boston, MA – Royale*

2/23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5*

2/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer* SOLD OUT

2/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

2/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club* SOLD OUT

2/28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

3/01 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

3/03 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse*

3/04 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn*

3/05 – St Louis, MO – The Ready Room*

3/07 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre*

3/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre*

3/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre*

3/11 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

3/13 – Santa Ana, CA -Observatory*

3/14 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore*

3/17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall*

3/18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune*

3/20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom*

4/18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

4/19 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich

4/20 – Cologne, Germany – Gebaude 9

4/22 – Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater

4/23 -Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

4/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

4/26 – Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

4/27 – Brussels, Belgium – The Rotonde / Botanique

4/28 – Birmingham, UK – o2 Institute Birmingham

4/30 – Glasgow, UK – The Garage

5/01 – Leeds, UK – Stylus

5/02 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

5/04 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

5/05 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

5/06 – London, UK – o2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

6/01-04 – Barcelona, SP – Primavera Sound

6/08-10 – Porto, PT – Primavera Sound

* with Craig Finn