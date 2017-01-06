Memphis-born singer-songwriter Julien Baker has signed to Matador Records, with a worldwide physical rerelease of her debut album Sprained Ankle set for March 17. A new 7″, Funeral Pyre, is scheduled for release the same day.

Baker’s new single, “Funeral Pyre” – as haunting and beautiful as any of her previous releases – can be heard here. The B-side, “Distant Solar System,” is another unheard song from the Sprained Ankle sessions.

2015’s Sprained Ankle earned Baker scores of praise and sent her on several national and international tours. The 21-year-old is back on the road again this winter and spring with several dates in the midwest and Europe. See a full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

01/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater w/ Ben Gibbard

01/19 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Ben Gibbard

01/20 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Ben Gibbard

02/17 Davenport, IA @ GAS Feed & Seed Fest

02/18 Champaign, IL @ The Accord w/ Thunder Dreamer

04/22-04/23 N. Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival w/ Avett Brothers, The Shins, Shovels & Rope, Dawes, Lucius, Charles Bradley

05/24 Jena, DE @ Trafo

05/25 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/28 Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

05/29 Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

05/30 Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

05/31 Munich, DE @ Milla

06/05 London, UK @ Bush Hall

06/06 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

06/09 Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/10 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso