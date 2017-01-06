Memphis-born singer-songwriter Julien Baker has signed to Matador Records, with a worldwide physical rerelease of her debut album Sprained Ankle set for March 17. A new 7″, Funeral Pyre, is scheduled for release the same day.
Baker’s new single, “Funeral Pyre” – as haunting and beautiful as any of her previous releases – can be heard here. The B-side, “Distant Solar System,” is another unheard song from the Sprained Ankle sessions.
2015’s Sprained Ankle earned Baker scores of praise and sent her on several national and international tours. The 21-year-old is back on the road again this winter and spring with several dates in the midwest and Europe. See a full list of tour dates below.
Tour Dates:
01/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater w/ Ben Gibbard
01/19 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Ben Gibbard
01/20 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Ben Gibbard
02/17 Davenport, IA @ GAS Feed & Seed Fest
02/18 Champaign, IL @ The Accord w/ Thunder Dreamer
04/22-04/23 N. Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival w/ Avett Brothers, The Shins, Shovels & Rope, Dawes, Lucius, Charles Bradley
05/24 Jena, DE @ Trafo
05/25 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/28 Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
05/29 Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt
05/30 Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
05/31 Munich, DE @ Milla
06/05 London, UK @ Bush Hall
06/06 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
06/09 Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
06/10 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso