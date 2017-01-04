Martin Guitars announced plans to unveil two new Signature Artist guitars at this year’s winter NAMM: the Dwight Yoakam DD28 Signature Edition and D-28 John Prine Signature Edition.

Yoakam’s guitar is inspired by a 1972 D-28 and has a Sitka spruce top and East Indian rosewood back and sides, while Prine’s is inspired by a ’60s D-28 and features an Engelmann spruce top and Madagascar rosewood back and sides, as well as a rosewood headplate inlaid with pearl angel wings. Prine’s model is limited to a run of 70 guitars. Both have an MSRP of $5999.

Winter NAMM will take place January 19-22 in Anaheim, CA.