A music video for David Bowie’s song “No Plan” was released on January 8, which would have been Bowie’s birthday and is just two days shy of the first anniversary of his death at the age of 69. Former Bowie collaborator Tom Hingston directed the eerie clip.

“No Plan” was one of the late rock icon’s three final studio recordings, all of which were first made available as part of the Lazarus soundtrack in October of last year. Now, those three songs (plus the song “Lazarus”) are available as part of the No Plan EP, which also released January 8. All tracks from the EP are available on streaming sites and for paid digital download.

Bowie is up for five Grammys for his last album, Blackstar. Watch the video for “No Plan” below.

