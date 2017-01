A benefit show supporting the Polaris Project, an organization that aims to end human trafficking, is scheduled for Saturday night at Nashville’s Basement East. Nearly two dozen local artists will perform songs by legendary musicians who passed away in 2016, including Merle Haggard, David Bowie, Prince, Sharon Jones, Glenn Frey, Leon Russell and Leonard Cohen.

Doors will open at 7:30 and music is set to begin at 8:00. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door and can be purchased here.