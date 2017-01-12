Iconic shoegaze band Slowdive have released their first track in 22 years, “Star Roving,” and signed to new label Dead Oceans. The band disbanded shortly after the release of 1995’s Pygmalion and reunited with their full original lineup in 2014.

“When the band decided to get back together in 2014, we really wanted to make new music,” says vocalist and guitarist Neil Halstead. “It’s taken us a whole load of shows and a few false starts to get to that point, but it’s with pride and a certain trepidation we unleash ‘Star Roving.’ It’s part of a bunch of new tracks we’ve been working on and it feels as fun, and as relevant playing together now as it did when we first started. We hope folks enjoy it.”

Though no album plans have officially been announced, it sounds like fans of the band can look forward to a full length release somewhat soon. You can listen to “Star Roving” below.