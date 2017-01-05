Gurf Morlix is one of the most influential Americana artists you’ve (probably) never heard of. The Austin musician was once Lucinda Wiliams’ band-leader and has played alongside everyone from Patty Griffin to Slaid Cleaves. He also has a formidable solo career, and is readying the release of his ninth studio album, The Soul & The Heal.

“Love Remains Unbroken” is a brand new track from that record, which is due out February 3. The rootsy ballad looks at what Morlix describes as “driv[ing] the universe” — love.

“When you boil life down to the essence, what remains?” Morlix asks. “It’s love. No question. It’s all we have, really. All the cliches are true. All you need is love. Love makes the world go around. You don’t have to be IN love, but you must exude love. At every moment. It’s what makes electrons orbit a nucleus. It drives the universe. It’s why we eat, why we struggle, and why we make art. Nothing is stronger.”

Listen to “Love Remains Unbroken” below.