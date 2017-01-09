Iconic British band U2 will tour Europe and North America this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1987 album Joshua Tree, with support from a number of bands including Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, OneRepublic and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The tour includes a performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, where the band will be one of the main headliners.

U2 will perform Joshua Tree in full each night, including hits “With Or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where The Streets Have No Name”. The album was the band’s first release to hit #1 in the US and sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

See a full list of tour dates below.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

May 12 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place*

May 14 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field*

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl+

May 24 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium+

May 26 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium+

June 3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field+

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field+

June 8-11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

June 11 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

June 14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium^

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field+

June 20 – Washington DC – FedExField+

June 23 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre+

June 25 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium+

June 28 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium+

July 1 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium^

* with Mumford & Sons

+ with The Lumineers

^ with OneRepublic

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

July 8 – London, UK – Twickenham

July 12 – Berlin, DE – Olympic Stadium

July 15 – Rome, IT – Olympic Stadium

July 18 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

July 22 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park

July 25 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

July 29 – Amsterdam, NE – Amsterdam Arena

August 1 – Brussels, BE – Stade Roi Baudouin

with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds