Check out this new video from Nashville’s Blank Range, a country-tinged rock troupe heavy with the sound of the south. The clip features footage of singer and guitarist Jonathan Childers on various adventures – or misadventures – shot over the last several years as the band toured the country.

“This video started when our friend Kyle came along on a run to Savannah, GA and brought his Hi8 camcorder he grew up shooting skate videos on,” says Childers. “We loved the quality of the candid footage he was getting and we loved having him along for the ride. Over the next year, he joined us whenever he could and ended up traveling as far as California, and then to Florida with the camcorder in tow. It just so happened he was in the studio filming on the day we recorded ‘Circumstances.’ When we looked back over the footage, we thought it formed a perfect companion to this song about a relationship growing distant as both parties’ lives churned on. Also, we had a shot of San Francisco to use when I say ‘California’ and I thought that was pretty cool.”

Watch the video below.

