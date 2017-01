Singer-songwriter Becca Mancari took the stage at our December DISCOVER Series event, sharing the bill with Cordovas, Chip Greene, Brian Wright and Spirko. A highlight of Mancari’s set was her performance of haunting track “Dirty Dishes,” which you can watch a clip of below.

Mancari, who is currently based in Nashville, has previously performed with a number of artists including Natalie Prass and former AS cover stars Hurray For The Riff Raff. Her debut LP is due this spring.