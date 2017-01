Singer-songwriter Brian Wright gave a great performance at our December DISCOVER Series event, sharing the stage with a talented group of artists including Becca Mancari and Spirko. Check out this clip of him performing his track “Patrick’s Crossing”.

The LA-based musician supposedly has a followup to his 2011 album House On Fire in the works. Nashvillians who missed his December performance can catch him at The Basement on February 1.

Watch “Patrick’s Crossing” below.