LA-based rock duo Foxygen have released the third single from their upcoming album Hung, a fun, ’70s-tinged track called “On Lankershim”. An accompanying video was also released and features the band performing the song in a montage of home movie-style clips.

“We love all those old big budget videos about Hollywood, so we wanted to make our own version of that,” says the band of the video. “We got out the old 66 Mustang and drove around LA and the Valley, getting shots of what LA life looks like to us. We filmed most of it and directed it ourselves, so it would be as close to how we see LA as possible.”

Watch the homemade video below. Hung drops January 20 via Jagjaguar.