From the press release:

MONTREAL, QC and LOS ANGELES, CA – LANDR Audio Inc, the world’s largest machine-learning audio production platform, launched a new suite of workflow tools. Already the #1 mastering service on earth, with more tracks mastered per year than all other mastering houses in the USA and Europe combined, LANDR now also features a robust suite of workflow tools for musicians.

The new tools that launched today include Projects, a new annotated player and feedback collection, and a revamped user interface. Lack of organization is a major productivity-killer for musicians, so LANDR is tackling the problem at the source – during the creation process. LANDR users can now create custom Projects for anything they’re working on – whether they want to consolidate demos, or use a Project space to workshop an album to completion.

In addition to customizable Projects, LANDR’s revamped user interface also smooths out the process of song creation, making it easier for music creators to finish songs faster. Another aspect of music creation that is severely lacking is the process of collecting feedback. Right now, musicians must use a combination of several different services to upload, master, listen to, share, comment on, and download their tracks.

The inability to leave feedback specifically where it’s needed makes the process of workshopping songs inconvenient and cumbersome. LANDR’s new interface removes the effort and headache from collecting feedback by allowing users to share and comment directly from within LANDR. Comments can be left at specific timeframes of a track, meaning musicians can now ask for feedback at the precise moment where they need it.

“The new LANDR workflow features let me work faster and safer. Keeping everything within the LANDR platform helps avoiding any leaking, and it speeds up the work process instead of having to upload tracks to SoundCloud or Dropbox and then waiting for feedback. Thanks to the annotated player it’s easy to receive accurate comments, in very precise points of the track. It really saves time. Being able upload everything to LANDR and separate it into folders makes it easier for organization, storage and to access the material wherever you are,” said DJ and producer Misstress Barbara.

All of these developments contribute to LANDR’s goal of giving musicians the power to create and get heard. Visit www.landr.com for more info.

About LANDR:

LANDR enables musicians to create and get heard. Using big data and machine learning to instantly master audio files, LANDR gives music creators a custom, professional master for a fraction of the cost of traditional studios. LANDR also provides creators with organization and workflow tools built for musicians, making it an invaluable creation platform for artists before, and after, releasing music.

The diverse global LANDR community includes major labels Warner Music Group and Atlantic Records, renowned songwriters like Diane Warren, and rising indie acts like MachineDrum, Caleb Groh and many others. LANDR was recently used by guitar legend Adrian Belew in the making of Pixar’s Piper—The 2017 Oscar Winner for Best Short Film (Animated).

In the short time since launching, LANDR has garnered major awards like CNBC’s Upstart 25, CIX’s top 20, SXSW V2V, as well as press from Forbes, Fast Company, Vice and TechCrunch. Partnerships include major music industry players like SoundCloud, TuneCore, Native Instruments, CD Baby, ASCAP and several other major PROs around the world.