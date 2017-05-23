It’s hard to classify Maxim Ludwig’s music, which blurs the already thin lines between rock, Americana and soul. But who needs genre distinctions when the music’s good, right? The Los Angeles artist is getting ready to release a new album, Libra-Scorpio Cusp, that explores the full spectrum of his sonic influences. On new track “Should’ve Been Home By Now,” those influences converge for a soaring, soulful ode to what happens after you’ve had one too many to drink.

“‘Should’ve Been Home By Now’ is a song about going on a bender with someone and is an ode to drunken connection,” Ludwig says. “It’s about the pacts you slurringly make during the transient moments where the drama is heightened because of the alcohol and drugs. It’s about how you try so hard not to look at yourself that you end up attracting the people that are most like you, so you can stare at them. It’s like a love song directed by John Cassavetes.”

Libra-Scorpio Cusp is out June 2. Listen to “Should’ve Been Home By Now” below.

