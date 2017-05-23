Los Angeles based country/Americana artist Ruby Force is prepping the release of her debut album, Evolutionary War. The 10-song collection features original songs by Ruby Force brainchild Erin McLaughlin, with collaborations with Sean Watkins, Richard Swift, and Elijah Thomson. Ahead of the album’s June 23 release, Force has shared a colorful, road-ready new video for album track “Cowboy.”

“This is my first music video so it was DIY from the ground up, but it was so much fun to get to boss my friends around in a nice way all day,” McLaughlin says. “I got so lucky and had so much fun and I hope I get to make more little movies soon.”

Watch “Cowboy” and check out Ruby Force tour dates below.



June 15 – Wapakoneta, OH @ Route 33 Rhythm (w/ J.P. Harris)

June 16 – Maumee, OH @ The Village Idiot (w/ J.P. Harris)

June 17 – Urbana, OH @ Champaign County Rhythm and Food Festival (w/ J.P. Harris)

June 18 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl (w/ J.P. Harris)

June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe **RECORD RELEASE SHOW**

July 17 – Orange County, CA @ Wayfarer

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Grand Ole Echo