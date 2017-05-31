Photo by Sean Dunn

“We got really nice spring weather here and I’m just trying to figure out how to embody some of these songs in solo acoustic form.” It is a freakishly warm February day and Will Johnson is on the phone. He’s preparing for another Living Room Tour, two months of intimate dates in other people’s houses — just Will, his guitar and a room full of strangers — before heading out for a summer of club dates with Oklahoma’s John Moreland. “It’s kind of nice, just between tours right now and making some paintings for people and in full-bore father-duty pretty much.”

Johnson is preparing his latest record Hatteras Night, A Good Luck Charm, his sixth solo and twentieth or so LP if you count his work with Texas indie legends Centro-matic, supergroup Monsters of Folk and New Multitudes, his all-star collaboration with Jay Farrar, Anders Parker and Jim James. Hatteras Night is that rare beast of a record: a new work from an established artist that feels like a total rebirth while being unmistakably familiar. In the two decades since the first Centro-matic LP — and the three years since Denton, Texas’ finest called it a day — Johnson hasn’t lost any of the fire that made the Centro crew a word-of-mouth sensation in the pre-social media days.

And yet, Johnson isn't recycling tropes or retelling stories or flogging any of the dead horses that find their way into an older artist's repertoire. On Hatteras Night, Johnson discovers new and thrilling ideas that harken back to his best work — he has always had the gnarliest tones — but aren't hung up on simple nostalgia.