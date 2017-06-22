Cage the Elephant just announced Unpeeled, a new 21-track album of stripped-down renditions of some of the rock band’s most beloved songs. Culled from shows in Nashville, Los Angeles, Knoxville, and Washington, D.C., among others, many of the tracks feature a string quartet in addition to instrumentation from the band themselves.

“Many times you’re adding sonic layers looking for something to hide behind, and what you don’t realize is that that vulnerability and that nakedness might be the most compelling and interesting thing about the song,” Matt Shultz said in a statement.

The band also shared a video for “Whole Wide World,” which was shot at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Check out the video, Unpeeled‘s track listing and Cage the Elephant’s tour dates below.

Unpeeled Track Listing

01 Cry Baby

02 Whole Wide World

03 Sweetie Little Jean

04 Spiderhead

05 Take It Or Leave It

06 Too Late To Say Goodbye

07 Punchin’ Bag

08 Shake Me Down

09 Telescope

10 Instant Crush

11 Trouble

12 Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked

13 Rubber Ball

14 Aberdeen

15 Golden Brown

16 Cold Cold Cold

17 How Are You True

18 Come A Little Closer

19 Back Against The Wall

20 Cigarette Daydreams

21 Right Before My Eyes

CAGE THE ELEPHANT UPCOMING TOUR DATES

June 23 /// Beuningen, Netherlands /// Down The Rabbit Hole%

June 24 /// Paris, France /// Solidays%

June 27 /// Nottingham, UK /// Rock City

June 28 /// Cardiff, UK /// Tramshed

June 30 /// St. Gallen, Switzerland /// Openair St. Gallen%

July 1 /// Arras, France /// Main Square Festival%

July 2 /// Rotselaar, Belgium /// Rock Werchter%

July 4 /// Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic /// Rock For People%

July 6 /// Bilbao, Spain /// Bilbao BBK Live%

July 7 /// Madrid, Spain /// Mad Cool Festival%

July 8 /// Lisbon, Portugal /// Nos Alive%

July 10 /// London, UK /// Union Chapel*

July 14 /// Louisville, KY /// Forecastle Festival%

July 23 /// San Marcos, TX /// Float Fest 2017%

July 28 /// Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada /// Wayhome Music & Arts Festival%

August 3 /// Chicago, IL /// Lollapalooza%

August 5 /// Montreal, QC, Canada /// Osheaga Music & Arts%

September 9 /// St Louis, MO /// Loufest%

September 23 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Life Is Beautiful Festival%

September 30 /// Mobile, AL /// Ten Sixty Five Street Party%

October 7 /// San Bernardino, CA /// Cal Jam 17%

November 18 /// Mexico City, Mexico /// Corona Capital%

*Unpeeled Performance

%Festival Date