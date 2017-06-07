PRESS RELEASE:

D’Addario Accessories is excited to launch their new low-cost alternative to strap locks with the Dual-Lock Strap Lock.

Dual-Lock Strap Lock provides additional instrument protection without need of modification to your straps. The Dual-Lock clips onto your existing strap button, preventing the strap from releasing accidentally. Additionally, the Dual-Lock can be clipped onto your instrument cable, securing your cable to your instrument to prevent the plug from being pulled unintentionally from the input jack.

The D’Addario Dual-Lock Strap Lock – protecting your instrument and your performance.

Sold in pairs, the Dual-Lock Strap Lock (PW-DLC-01) is $4.75 MSRP / $2.95 MAP. Available July 1.