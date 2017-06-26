David Rawlings, acoustic guitar marvel and longtime musical partner of Gillian Welch, will release a new solo album this fall titled Poor David’s Almanack.

The album features ten new songs and drops August 11 on Acony Records, the label owned and run by Welch and Rawlings.

Poor David’s Almanack marks Rawlings’ third proper solo effort, with his last two releases (A Friend Of A Friend and Nashville Obsolete) being issued under the Dave Rawlings Machine moniker.

Rawlings is joined by Welch on the new album, which features both acoustic and electric instrumentation. Other contributors include (former Old Crow Medicine Show member) Willie Watson, Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers), Brittany Haas, Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show), and Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes.

Ken Scott (The Beatles, David Bowie) and Matt Andrews oversaw the week-long analog recording session at Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville.

Track list

01 Midnight Train

02 Money Is The Meat In The Coconut

03 Cumberland Gap

04 Airplane

05 Lindsey Button

06 Come On Over My House

07 Guitar Man

08 Yup

09 Good God A Woman

10 Put ‘Em Up Solid

Check out August tour dates here.