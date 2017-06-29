Photo courtesy of Photo by Shervin Lainez

Only one year after dropping their most recent full-length LP The Magic, San-Francisco noise-pop outfit Deerhoof will return with a new album, Mountain Moves, on Sept. 8, 2017 via Joyful Noise Recordings.

The 15-track record will feature 12 originals and three covers, including Bob Marley’s “Small Axe” and the Staple Singers’ “Freedom Highway”.

In advance of the album, Deerhoof shared a new single with Democracy Now! called “I Will Spite Survive,” which features guest vocals from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner. Along with Wasner, collaborators who joined Deerhoof in the studio include Stereolab’s Læticia Sadier, Awkwafina, Juana Molina, Xenia Rubinos, and Matana Roberts, among others.

The announcement of Mountain Moves follows one week after drummer Greg Saunier took to social media denouncing Daytrotter, the subscription-based music streaming site which allegedly pressed an unauthorized LP of the band’s session from 2009.

Hear “I Will Spite Survive” and check out the album’s full track listing below.

Mountain Moves tracklist: