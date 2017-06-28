Drive-By Truckers, Hayes Carll and the Secret Sisters are among the second wave of confirmed artists playing AmericanaFest this fall, it was announced Wednesday.

The festival and conference takes place September 12-17 in Nashville, and passes can be purchased on the festival’s website. You can view the current lineup of performing artists here. More than 100 additional artists will be announced at a later date.

Second Round Acts

The Accidentals

Amanda Shires

Angaleena Presley

Becky Warren

Ben Smith & Jimmy Brewer

Birdtalker

Bonnie Whitmore and Her Band

Boo Ray

Boy Named Banjo

Buddy Miller

The Cactus Blossoms

Cary Morin

Charly Markwart

Cody Canada & The Departed

Colin Hay

Cory Branan

Cris Jacobs

Dalton Domino

Darling West

Darrin Bradbury

David Ramirez

The Dead South

Dean Owens

Doug Seegers

Drive-by Truckers

Dustbowl Revival

Elijah Ocean

Elizabeth Cook

Emily Barker

Flatland Cavalry

Great American Canyon Band

Hayes Carll

Humming House

Iron & Wine

J.P. Harris

Jade Jackson

Joan Osborne

John Hiatt & the Goners

Joshua Hedley

Kaitlin Butts

The Kernal

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

The Last Bandoleros

Lee Roy Parnell

Lilly Hiatt

Lori McKenna

LUCETTE

Lukas Nelson

Marc Broussard

Mark O’Connor featuring the O’Connor Band

Matthew Ryan

The Mavericks & Friends

Michigan Rattlers

Nicole Atkins

Noam Pikelny

Nora Jane Struthers

North Mississippi Allstars

Phoebe Hunt

Quaker City Night Hawks

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Rogue + Jaye

Romantica

Sammy Brue

The Secret Sisters

Shannon McNally

Steelism

The Steel Wheels

Suzanne Santo

SZLACHETKA

The Texas Gentlemen

The Tillers

Timmy The Teeth

Tom Brosseau

Tommy Womack

Travis Linville

Twisted Pine

Whiskey Shivers

Whitney Rose

The Wild Reeds

Willie Nile

The Wood Brothers

Wood & Wire

Woody Pines

Yola Carter