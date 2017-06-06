Vermont songwriter Henry Jamison had a surprise hit on his hand when he released “Real Peach,” a mid-tempo love song from Jamison’s forthcoming album The Wilds that tallied over 12 million streams on Spotify. Now Jamison has shared a new clip for the track, which features the artist taking to the baseball diamond with, you guessed it, a handful of peaches in tow.

“I was as surprised as anyone by the way ‘Real Peach’ took off on Spotify,” Jamison says. “I knew it was a jam, but I had a few conversations on my most recent tour with people who had their first kiss or got engaged with the song as their soundtrack, so I guess it’s resonated with a large handful of romantics out there. The video is a baseball metaphor for the head games I was playing with myself, but ends in resolution, as the song does. My only other statement is that we know those aren’t peaches.”

The Wilds is out October 20. Watch the video for “Real Peach” below.



The Wilds Track List:

Bright & Future The Wilds The Jacket Through A Glass Sunlit Juice Black Mountain Dallas Love Field Real Peach Varsity The Last Time I Saw Adrianne The Rains No One Told Me

Tour dates:

8/24 — Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien*

8/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel (Toronto, ON)*

8/26 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern*

8/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live*

8/30 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House & Record Café*

9/08 — Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square*

9/10 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott*

9/12 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge*

9/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater*

9/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord*

9/17 — Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North Festival

*with Gracie and Rachel