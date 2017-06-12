Bonnaroo’s 16th year has come and gone. Check below to see which sets stuck with us from day 4 of Bonnaroo.

White Reaper

Louisville rockers White Reaper slayed the What Stage Sunday morning with their snarky, energetic rock show. Standing in front of a giant screen that read “The World’s Best American Band,” (also the name of their most recent record) the White Reaper boys ripped through blazing solos and catchy choruses with an urgency that felt like an attempt to prove the statement true. Like keyboardist Ryan Hater’s Slipknot t-shirt, White Reaper felt comfortably out-of-place on the What Stage. “This is sick I feel like I’ve already seen like five couples break up out there,” joked bassist Sam Wilkerson.



Margo Price

Margo Price is the closest thing to classic country Bonnaroo booked this year, and she represented the genre well. With a powerful voice and a commanding stage presence, Price took to the task of rocking the notoriously sweaty Which Stage mid-afternoon. She mostly stuck to originals minus a Rodney Crowell cover, proving that classic country is not only alive, but still viable for young artists in 2017.

Lorde

Lorde’s set was a huge production complete with strings, backup singers, and a tight backing band. Despite some of the most awkward pop choreography ever from her backup dancers, Lorde played to those strengths and pulled off what could’ve easily been the headlining set Sunday night. “I’ve never been to Manchester, Tennessee before,” she said with a warm smile. “I’m impressed.” After confessing to the crowd she was yearning for a slushie and debating over which flavor to pick, the 20-year-old songstress finished out her set strong with her single “Green Light.”