Philadelphia quintet Low Cut Connie make no-frills rock and roll, the kind that’s earned them fans in Rolling Stone and Barack Obama alike. They’ve just released a new video for their tune “Dirty Water,” a piano-driven barroom joint off their 2017 album Dirty Pictures Part 1. Directed by frontman Adam Weiner, the clip is equally lo-fi with an ’80s-indebted, VHS-style aesthetic.

“What a wild and heady time to be alive in the United States of America,” Weiner says. “There’s dirty business afoot, like always, but the slime seems extra thick these days. We’re all swimming in it now. The great American melting pot is spiked with weed-killer and golf balls. I’ve always tried to be a nice kid, but it seems like a good time for me to start smoking and drinking and flipping the table over.”

Watch the video for “Dirty Water” below.