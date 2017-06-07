PRESS RELEASE:

EastWest, the most awarded virtual instrument developer, has teamed with Fishman, creator of the multi-award winning TriplePlay® Wireless MIDI Guitar Controller, to develop a series of virtual instruments specifically for MIDI guitarists.

The new EastWest MIDI Guitar Instruments Series is different from the current EastWest virtual sounds, which are optimized for keyboards, in that they have been selected and designed to take advantage of the complex and unique waveforms produced by a guitar’s vibrating strings.

The EastWest MIDI Guitar Series has been released as 5 volumes: Orchestra, Ethnic & Voices, Soundscapes, Guitar & Bass and Keys & Percussion.

Current Fishman TriplePlay users will notice the EastWest instruments do not have to be loaded for each string. EastWest has included a system that loads the instruments on all strings at the same time, greatly reducing the computer resources required, and especially if the instrument uses SSL EQ/Compression, Ohmicide multi-band distortion, EastWest Convolution reverb, or EastWest Amp Simulator, included in the EastWest PLAY software for each collection.

Fishman’s TriplePlay Wireless MIDI Guitar Controller now includes updated v1.4 software with a newly designed interface that features an improved look and feel, enhanced DAW compatibility for faster performance and a better user experience, an optimized sound library, full 64-bit compatibility with plugins, and maximized foot controller functionality.

“We have been testing MIDI guitar systems for years, and the TriplePlay is the best in class,” says EastWest Producer Doug Rogers. “EastWest and Fishman worked together, re-programming the instruments and adjusting the software specifically for the Fishman TriplePlay. In fact, it opens up a whole new world for guitar players who have been grappling with decades-old technology. I know many of our users consider themselves to be guitar players first, so they will now be able to compose using their preferred instrument, instead of a keyboard.”

Fishman founder and president, Larry Fishman adds, “The opportunity of collaborating with EastWest is very exciting, not only for our two companies, but also for guitarists who are looking to explore new avenues of creativity and sound. EastWest virtual instruments are the choice of top music, film, TV, and gaming performers and composers.”

Price & Availability:

$179 per collection ($159 Introductory Offer)

Available at http://www.soundsonline.com/midi-guitar-series

About EastWest:

EastWest (www. soundsonline.com) has been dedicated to perpetual innovation and uncompromising quality of sample libraries and virtual instruments for more than 29 years, setting the industry standard as the most critically acclaimed sound developer. Find more about EastWest at soundsonline.com.

About Fishman:

Fishman is dedicated to helping musicians of all styles achieve the truest sound possible wherever and whenever they plug in. Our ongoing commitment to professional sound and quality has helped our company grow to become an industry leader in amplification, effects, and pickups for acoustic and electric instruments, MIDI control, and other product categories.

More information at www.fishman.com/products/series/tripleplay/