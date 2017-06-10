In Photos: Bonnaroo 2017, Friday (Featuring The Strumbellas, XX, Cold War Kids, Tove Lo)

The Strumbellas on The Which Stage. Photos by Mike Stewart
The Strumbellas on The Which Stage
The Strumbellas on The Which Stage
Cold War Kids play The Which Stage
Cold War Kids play The Which Stage
Cold War Kids play The Which Stage
The Edge of U2 receives the Les Paul Spirit Award
The Edge of U2 receives the Les Paul Spirit Award
The Edge of U2 receives the Les Paul Spirit Award
The Edge of U2 receives the Les Paul Spirit Award
Tove Lo Plays Which Stage
Tove Lo Plays Which Stage
Tove Lo Plays Which Stage
Tove Lo Plays Which Stage
Tove Lo Plays Which Stage
The XX plays The What Stage
The XX plays The What Stage
The XX plays The What Stage