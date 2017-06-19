Home Features Photo Galleries In Photos: U2 Play Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Friday, June 16 In Photos: U2 Play Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Friday, June 16 Written By Mike Stewart // June 19, 2017 U2 performs at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , Ky. All photos by Mike StewartU2 performs at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyU2 performs at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyU2 performs at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyBono , The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr perform at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyBono , The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr perform at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyBono at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyBassist Adam Clayton at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyU2 performs at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyU2 performs at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyBono at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyBono at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyBono at Papa Johns Stadium in Louisville , KyU2 Guitarist Edge at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , KyU2 Guitarist The Edge at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , KyU2 Guitarist Edge at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , KyBono with fan at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , KyBono with fan at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , KyBono with fan at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , KyBono at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , KyBono at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , KyBono waves to fans i at Papa Johns stadium inLouisville , Ky Get your Free Membership Exclusive online only content Pieces from new and archived print editions Premium Songwriter U articles SIGN UP Comments comments