Portland trio Post Moves make sparkly, country-tinged pop-rock with a dark edge. On their forthcoming album Boogie Night at the Edge of Town — out July 7 — frontman Sam Wenc and company challenge the notions of what the word “Americana” means, asking big, unanswerable questions over arrangements that are similarly unclassifiable, a phenomena on full display on the band’s new tune, “The Cavern.”

“I had the image of a cavernous hole in the earth, donning a bib and big old chompers, readily awaiting our downtrodden spirit to engulf us and eat our cartoon hearts, just when we’re dejected enough to shelf our resilience,” Wenc says of “The Cavern.” “Sometimes it feels like we resign ourselves to self-defeat, taking that for our intrinsic nature. I think we have got a little more cookin’ than that; it’s worth pushing up against.”

Listen to “The Cavern” below.