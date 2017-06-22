The live-streaming channel DittyTV has a bounty of in-house concerts coming down the pike, including performances by Lowland Hum, the Jason Lee McKinney Band, and Robert Randolph & The Family Band.

The show airs on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m. CST. To watch, simply log on to DittyTV.com.

June 25th: Lowland Hum/Lydia Ramsey

July 2nd: Jason Lee McKinney Band

July 9th: Robert Randolph & The Family Band

DittyTV, an American Songwriter content partner, is a television network that celebrates Americana and Roots styles of music. You can watch DittyTV in the comfort of your own living room on Cable TV using your Tivo equipped cable box. But the music doesn’t stop there – you can enjoy DittyTV on any connected device including SmartTVs, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, ChromeCast, Mobiles, Computers and Tablets – you get the idea.