The War On Drugs just announced the follow-up to their acclaimed 2014 album, Lost in the Dream. The band’s fourth full-length album, A Deeper Understanding is slated for an August 25th release via Atlantic Records.

The Philadelphia-based band worked on A Deeper Understanding with engineer Shawn Everett in studios in Los Angeles and New York City. In advance of the album, the band shared a new song, “Holding On.” The new single is the first piece of new music from the band since the Record Store Day 2017 release of “Thinking Of A Place.”

The War on Drugs will perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 5. Listen to “Holding On” and check out the A Deeper Understanding track list below.

A Deeper Understanding track list: