Nashville trio Daddy Issues have had a stellar first half of 2017, releasing their new album Deep Dream in May and getting some love from the likes of NPR and the Fader along the way.

They also just did an OurVinyl Session, which Brooklyn Vegan premiered yesterday. In the live clip, the band performs in the actual basement of beloved Nashville venue the Basement East, thus opening a wormhole in the space-basement continuum. They perform Deep Dream cut “In Your Head,” with the unadorned space lending a DIY vibe to the darkly funny track.

Daddy Issues are currently on tour with Diarrhea Planet, with dates alongside Together Pangea and Tall Juan in early fall. Check out the OurVinyl session and a full list of tour dates below.

Daddy Issues — 2017 Tour Dates

6/28 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe *

6/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl *

7/1 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts *

7/21 – Nashville, TN – The End

7/22 – Atlanta, GA – 529 (for Irrelevant Music Fest)

8/25 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre *

9/14 – San Diego, CA – The Irenic

9/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse+~

9/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel +~

9/19 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Jr. +~

9/20 – Dallas, TX – Three Links +~

9/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak +~

9/22 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia +~

9/23 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn+~

9/24 – Orlando, FL – The Social +~

9/26 – Nashville, TN – The End +

9/27 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle +

9/28 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery +

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge +

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg +~

10/1 – Boston, MA – Sonia +~

10/3 – Montreal, QC – Esco +~

10/4 – Toronto, ON – Hardluck +~

10/5 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s +~

10/6 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge +~

10/7 – Madison, WI – Frequency +~

10/8 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry +~

10/10 – St. Louis, MO – Firebird +~

10/11 – Ames, IA – Maintenance Shop +~

10/12 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown +~

10/13 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge +~

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court +~

* with Diarrhea Planet

+ with Together Pangea

~ with Tall Juan