The Deep Dark Woods, an alt-country outfit from Canada’s Saskatchewan province, sound just like the band’s name would suggest: morose, brooding and strangely enticing.

It’s been a hot minute since we last heard from the these guys, with their last release — the critically lauded Jubilee — having dropped in 2013.

On the eve of announcing a summer tour, the Deep Dark Woods have released a video for their new single “Drifting On A Summer Night.” The video features classic slo-mo footage of daredevil legend Evil Knievel performing a ramp-to-ramp jump, which presumably works as a kind metaphor for the brief rush that is romantic love.

Watch the video below and be sure catch the DDW on tour this summer.