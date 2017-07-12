Bret Busch has a pretty stacked roster of collaborators. The Atlanta musician is getting ready to release a new album, Pills Lace & Confetti, and he’s doing so with the likes of Destroyer, the Rock*A*Teens, and members of Janelle Monae’s backing band.

Ahead of the album’s July 14 release, Busch has shared “Going Long,” a heavy, heady look at unrequited love. It was Rock*A*Teen’s Chris Lopez who took the lead on this new tune, writing a demo Busch would ultimately twist and manipulate into something of his own. According to Busch, he and Lopez have known each other for years via Atlanta’s rock scene.

“With this particular song, I applied some structural changes and additional lyrics (followed by some studio magic by the production team of Will Joiner and Janelle Monae percussionist Rafael Pareira), and it became ‘Going Long,'” Busch explains. “To me, the song is a desperate ode to unrequited love complete with double entendre and a football reference.”

Listen to “Going Long” below.

