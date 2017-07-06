Domino Kirke’s debut album Beyond Waves has been several years in the making. The Brooklyn songwriter first introduced herself in 2015 with an EP, Independent Channel, while gradually building the work that would become Beyond Waves with co-writer Luke Temple and producer Joan Wasser. The resulting 11-song collection sees Kirke exploring personal struggles like motherhood through understated, intricate folk songs.

Prior to the album’s release, Kirke has shared “Paranoid Flowers,” a propulsive ballad with fingerpicked guitar and a harmony-rich chorus.

“My dear friend and co-writer, Luke Temple, wrote this a few years back,” Kirke says. “I loved it right away and together we reworked it as a centerpiece of Beyond Waves. It’s the song that made me want to build on my first EP with Luke, Independent Channel, and one that made me sure he was the right collaborator for my first full length record.”

Beyond Waves is out August 25. Listen to “Paranoid Flowers” below.