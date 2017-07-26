Gregg Allman’s highly anticipated final album Southern Blood drops September 8 via Rounder Records, it was announced today.

Produced by Don Was with the help of longtime friend and manager Michael Lehman, Southern Blood is the first new material from Allman, who died this May, since his 2011 Grammy-nominated Low Country Blues.

“As his producer, I was dedicated to helping Gregg crystallize his vision for the record and to help make sure that this vision made it to the tape,” says Was. “The gravitas of this particular situation was not lost on me. Gregg was a sweet, humble man with a good heart and good intentions and it was a great honor to help him put his musical affairs in order and say a proper farewell.”

The 10-track collection was recorded with his touring band at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, and features songs penned by Allman, Jackson Browne, Bob Dylan, Tim Buckley, Willie Dixon, Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter, Lowell George and Spooner Oldham & Dan Penn.

“Gregg, Don and I listened to a lot of material,” Lehman says. “We went back and forth with each other to ultimately come up with songs that Gregg felt reflected his mood, where he was presently in life both on a personal level and professional level, as well as what would be on his fans’ minds later on.”

Listen to “My Only True Friend” below, and check out the album’s track list.

Southern Moon Track List:

1. My Only True Friend (Gregg Allman-Scott Sharrard)

2. Once I Was (Tim Buckley-Larry Beckett)

3. Going Going Gone (Bob Dylan)

4. Black Muddy River (Jerome J. Garcia-Robert C. Hunter)

5. I Love the Life I Live (Willie Dixon)

6. Willin’ (Lowell George)

7. Blind Bats and Swamp Rats (Jack Avery)

8. Out of Left Field (Dewey Lindon Oldham Jr.-Dan Penn)

9. Love Like Kerosene (Scot Sharrard)

10. Song for Adam featuring Jackson Browne (Jackson Browne)