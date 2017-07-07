Liz Rose is one of Nashville’s more interesting success stories. After arriving in Music City as a single mom in the ‘90s, the Texas native was desperate for work and managed to land a gig in the industry working as a song-plugger.

Before she knew it, Rose had Forrest Gumped her way into an illustrious songwriting career, despite the fact that she didn’t sing or play an instrument. She had never even dreamed of being a writer of any kind, for that matter.

Rose is best known for having co-written twenty or so songs with Taylor Swift, including the smash hits “White Horse” and “You Belong With Me.” Earlier this year, she released her first solo album, the heavily autobiographical Swimming Alone, a record that features several tales about growing up as a coltish youth on the outskirts of Dallas.

In a special podcast, Skip Matheny of the band Roman Candle sat down with Rose and discussed her life, career, and how her new solo album came to fruition. — CAINE O’REAR