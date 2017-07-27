Nashville-based Scottie & The Loveless first introduced themselves as a promising indie-rock outfit last December with the release of their self-titled debut EP, which contemplates the turbulence of past experiences and instability of life in your twenties.

Today, the band is following up their EP by sharing a new track “Someday,” an urgent rocker combining burning vocals, a propulsive beat, and lyrics that reflect on the anguish of failed relationships and and the painful longing for reconciliation.

“The song is about believing you belong with someone or the fantasy of wanting that, even when there doesn’t seem to be any hope for it,” says frontman JC Peebles.

Listen to “Someday” below.