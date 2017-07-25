Following their celebrated 2016 LP Heart Like A Levee, alt-folk outfit Hiss Golden Messenger will release a seventh studio LP, Hallelujah Anyhow, on September 22 via Merge Records.

The ten-track collection, written by frontman M.C. Taylor, was recorded with Brad and Phil Cook, Chris Boerner, Josh Kaufman, Darren Jessee, Michael Lewis, and Scott Hirsch, and features vocal contributions from Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Tift Merritt, Skylar Gudasz, Tamisha Waden, Mac McCaughan, and John Paul White.

In a press statement for the album, Taylor says, “This music is for hope. That’s the only thing I want to say about it. Love is the only way out. I’ve never been afraid of the darkness; it’s just a different kind of light. And if some days that belief comes harder than others, hallelujah anyhow.”

After finishing up their summer music festival circuit, Hiss Golden Messenger will be hitting the road this fall in support of their forthcoming record with a slew of U.S. tour dates, three of which will include Mumford & Sons.

Check out the album’s track list and Hiss Golden Messenger’s upcoming tour dates below.

Hallelujah Anyhow tracklist:

1. Jenny of the Roses

2. Lost Out in the Darkness

3. Jaw

4. Harder Rain

5. I Am the Song

6. Gulfport You’ve Been on My Mind

7. John the Gun

8. Domino (Time Will Tell)

9. Caledonia, My Love

10. When the Wall Comes Down

Hiss Golden Messenger Tour Dates:

Jul 26 Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square (solo performance)

Aug 5-6 Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

Aug 12-13 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Folk Festival

Aug 26 Arrington, VA – Lockn’ Music Festival

Sep 14 Nashville, TN – Americanafest

Sep 15-17 Bristol, VA – Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

Sep 16-17 Atlanta, GA – Midtown Music Festival

Sep 19 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena*

Sep 20 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Sep 21 Orlando, FL – Amway Center*

Oct 20 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Oct 21 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

Oct 22 Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi

Oct 23 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

Oct 24 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Oct 26 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

Oct 29 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Oct 30 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Nov 02 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Nov 03 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret

Nov 04 Bellingham, WA – The Shakedown

Nov 05 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Nov 07 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Nov 08 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Nov 10 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

Nov 11 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Nov 14 Austin, TX – Barracuda

Nov 15 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

Nov 16 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Nov 17 New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

Nov 18 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Nov 19 Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

Dec 06 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Dec 07 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Dec 08 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Dec 09 Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

* w/ Mumford & Sons