Five years after the release of Battle Born, the Killers are set to return with fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful on September 22.

Wonderful Wonderful will span 10 tracks, including lead single “The Man” and three “deluxe edition bonus tracks”. The album was produced by Jacknife Lee.

In advance of the album’s release, the Las Vegas rockers have shared the album’s second single “Run For Cover,” a propulsive synth-pop track that considers the consequences of immoral behavior.

The Killers have also announced dates for a 2018 North American tour, featuring appearances at Madison Square Garden and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, among others.

Listen to “Run For Cover,” and check out the Wonderful Wonderful track list, album art and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.





Wonderful Wonderful Full Track List:

1. Wonderful Wonderful

2. The Man

3. Rut

4. Life To Come

5. Run For Cover

6.Tyson vs Douglas

7.Some Kind Of Love

8. Out Of My Mind

9.The Calling

10. Have All The Songs Been Written?

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks

11. Money On Straight

12. The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

13. The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)

The Killers – New Tour Dates

Jan 5 2018 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Jan 6 2018 Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Jan 7 2018 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan 9 2018 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jan 10 2018 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Jan 12 2018 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan 13 2018 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Jan 15 2018 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Jan 16 2018 Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jan 17 2018 Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan 21 2018 Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Jan 23 2018 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Jan 24 2018 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Jan 30 2018 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Feb 1 2018 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Feb 3 2018 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Feb 5 2018 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

Feb 6 2018 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena