Five years after the release of Battle Born, the Killers are set to return with fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful on September 22.
Wonderful Wonderful will span 10 tracks, including lead single “The Man” and three “deluxe edition bonus tracks”. The album was produced by Jacknife Lee.
In advance of the album’s release, the Las Vegas rockers have shared the album’s second single “Run For Cover,” a propulsive synth-pop track that considers the consequences of immoral behavior.
The Killers have also announced dates for a 2018 North American tour, featuring appearances at Madison Square Garden and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, among others.
Listen to “Run For Cover,” and check out the Wonderful Wonderful track list, album art and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Wonderful Wonderful Full Track List:
1. Wonderful Wonderful
2. The Man
3. Rut
4. Life To Come
5. Run For Cover
6.Tyson vs Douglas
7.Some Kind Of Love
8. Out Of My Mind
9.The Calling
10. Have All The Songs Been Written?
Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks
11. Money On Straight
12. The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
13. The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)
The Killers – New Tour Dates
Jan 5 2018 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Jan 6 2018 Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Jan 7 2018 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jan 9 2018 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jan 10 2018 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Jan 12 2018 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Jan 13 2018 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Jan 15 2018 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Jan 16 2018 Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jan 17 2018 Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Jan 21 2018 Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
Jan 23 2018 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Jan 24 2018 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Jan 30 2018 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
Feb 1 2018 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Feb 3 2018 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Feb 5 2018 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
Feb 6 2018 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena