Melville, NY – July 7th, 2017 – With an extensive legacy of Digital Stage Pianos spanning over 20 years including the SG1D, SG Pro X, SV-1 and many more, Korg has once again set a new standard for the live musician. The all-new Grandstage pushes the envelope with five legendary grand pianos plus a new upright alongside hundreds of must-have sounds, Korg’s finest RH3 graded keyboard action and an extremely straightforward interface. Proudly designed and manufactured in Japan, Grandstage is a premium instrument, delivering an expressive, powerful, and complete experience for the performer and audience.

As with Korg’s powerhouse Kronos, Grandstage utilizes multiple sound engines, each focused on delivering the highest-quality instruments. In addition to dedicated piano, electric piano, synth engines and more, Grandstage offers three organ engines: CX-3, the all-new Compact, and VOX engines; each faithfully recreating every nuance of the instruments that inspired them. A total of seven engines are on board to provide the most detailed and expressive sounds available.

Grandstage’s interface is as unique as its approach to sound generation. The panel puts everything at the user’s fingertips without the need for any menus. It also uniquely features a dedicated OLED screen, sound selection and volume knobs per part – one on the left and one on the right side of the panel – for instant, intuitive splitting and layering.

“Grandstage leads with unparalleled sound quality, and delivers it all in a layout that as beautiful as it is optimized for fast performance” exclaims Korg USA Director of Technology Brands, James Sajeva. “I simply can’t wait for performers everywhere to experience it,” Sajeva concludes.

Grandstage ships with an eye-catching limited A-frame keyboard stand, a DS1H damper pedal, and a music stand in 88 and 73-note configurations starting this summer for $2,499 and $2,299 respectively. For more information, visit www.korg.com.

Specs:

General

Foot Controllers:

DAMPER (half-pedaling supported), SWITCH, PEDAL

MIDI:

IN, OUT

USB:

USB A (TYPE A) x1: For connecting USB storage media

USB B (TYPE B) x1: USB-MIDI Interface

Power Supply:

AC Power Supply terminal, Power button

Dimensions (W x D x H):

88-key: 1131 mm x 359 mm x 140 mm / 51.64″ x 14.13″ x 5.51″ (excluding music stand)

73-key: 1099 mm x 359 mm x 140 mm / 43.27″ x 14.13″ x 5.51″ (excluding music stand)

Weight:

88-key: 20.0 kg / 44.09 lbs (excluding music stand) 73-key: 17.0 kg / 37.48 lbs (excluding music stand)

Power Consumption:

30 W

Included Items:

AC cord, Music stand, Damper pedal (DS-1H), Keyboard stand (Standard-M-SV)

Accessories Expression/Volume Pedal:

XVP-20

XVP-10

Foot Controller:

EXP-2

Pedal Switch:

PS-3 PS-1

